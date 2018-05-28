During last year’s Game Awards, we got our first look at Saber Interactive’s World War Z—a four-player co-op game based on the 2013 movie, rather than the book, of the same name. Over five months later, a new trailer has dropped.

“Stories in Moscow” shows what players can expect in World War Z: surviving against thousands of zombies using a variety of weapons. Four-player co-op and the undead means comparisons to the Left 4 Dead games are obvious, while the huge number of infected that appear on screen brings to mind upcoming PlayStation 4 title Days Gone.

Like Left 4 Dead—and Vermintide/Killing Floor—it looks as if players will face different types of enemies. At one point in the trailer, we see a ‘Zeke’ wearing full SWAT gear.

Saber said players would have to use traps, barriers, and the environment to survive the Zekes’ relentless onslaught, adding that the game’s campaign will focus on "unique survivor stories and missions around the globe, including New York, Moscow, and Jerusalem."

We still don’t know the release date for World War Z—the trailer simply says it is “coming soon”—but there’s a chance we could find out more about the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 launch at E3 next month. Expect the game to arrive before the movie’s sequel, which sees Brad Pitt reunited with Seven/Fight Club director David Fincher for a fourth time. It’s scheduled to hit theatres next year.