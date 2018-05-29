Highly anticipated: You might have noticed that there’s been a bit of controversy surrounding Battlefield 5, but fans still want to know if their rigs can handle the next installment of the long-running series. Thankfully, if you can play Battlefield 1 on your PC, you’ll also be able to enjoy the new game as the minimum requirements are the same.

Despite Battlefield 5’s October launch date still being five months away, DICE and Electronic Arts have revealed the base system requirements on its Origin store page.

For the processor, the game needs an Intel Core i5 6600K or better, or, if you’re on the red team, an AMD FX-6350 or better. For the all-important graphics card, you’ll require at least a Nvidia GTX 660 2GB or a Radeon HD 7850 2GB, which is pretty good for a modern title.

Other requirements include 8GB of RAM, an internet connection of at least 512Kbps, and 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. Like so many games these days, it takes up a fair chunk of storage space—50GB—though Battlefield 1 asks for the same amount.

Battlefield 5 arrives on October 19, while those with Early Access can get it from October 11. Set in World War 2, the game retains Battlefield 1’s “war stories” for the single-player campaign and features plenty of multiplayer modes. It also has a Fortnite-style building mechanic and the traditional season pass has been eliminated.

The biggest story around Battlefield 5, of course, is the decision to put a woman on the game’s front cover and include playable female characters in the multiplayer element for the first time. Some say the decision was made solely to appease a minority audience, rather than being historically accurate.

First, let me be clear about one thing. Player choice and female playable characters are here to stay. pic.twitter.com/fvi9riUZDM — Oskar Gabrielson (@ogabrielson) 25 May 2018