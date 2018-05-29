Facepalm: Despite raising nearly $200 million to date, Star Citizen developer Roberts Space Industries continues to sell ships, virtual plots of land and other intangible goods -- many of which cannot be accessed yet -- at exorbitant prices. The new $27,000 "Legatus Pack" is simply the most recent example of that trend.

It seems the $186 million Roberts Space Industries has earned to date for the development of Star Citizen isn't enough.

As reported by PC Gamer, the company has launched a new ship pack that will unlock virtually every space vessel in the game. If that sounds pretty good to you, there's a significant catch to be aware of: the "Legatus Pack" will run you about $27,000.

Although that may sound like a joke at first, it's quite the opposite. As previously mentioned, RSI has a history of selling ships at high prices. Indeed, many of the vessels currently available (or not available, as it were) cost well over $400.

Interestingly, it won't even be possible to view this new ship pack unless you've already shelled out $1,000 for Star Citizens' various virtual items.

If you're one of those individuals, also known as "concierges," you can you can view the Legatus Pack's full contents on its official store page. If you're merely a curious bystander, this forum thread has the same information.

As forum user Dakuisha points out, if you haven't spent $1,000 on the game but you'd still like to buy the Legatus Pack, you can try messaging Star Citizen's customer support team to see if they'll let you snag it.

Star Citizen still doesn't have a release date, but we may learn more about the game at E3 2018 in the coming weeks.