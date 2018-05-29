Bottom line: RGB lighting is all the rage these days and Cooler Master's latest offering certainly plays up to that trend. It's a bit on the expensive side and its looks won't be for everyone but the H500M does offer compelling features under all the flash.

Cooler Master on Tuesday announced the MasterCase H500M, a premium mid-tower chassis with a lot going on visually.

The H500M supports mini-ITX, micro-ATX, ATX and E-ATX boards, accommodating up to seven horizontal expansion slots and two vertical slots. There aren’t any 5.25-inch bays but you do get two 2.5-inch / 3.5-inch bays and six 2.5-inch SSD bays as well as four front-mounted USB 3.0 ports alongside a USB 3.1 port and standalone microphone / headphone jacks.

The MasterCase H500M’s claim to fame is its use of tempered glass panels on all four sides of the case (left and right side panels, up top and on the front) to offer a “comprehensive” view of the hardware within. The chassis also includes RGB fans and an RGB controller as well as the option to choose between a front mesh panel for the front bezel or glass (both are included as accessories with your purchase).

Cooler Master has also made accommodations for nine “covers” to assist with cable management. Most appear to be related to the power supply, allowing builders to show off the entire unit or hide parts of it at their digression. The H500M is additionally watercooling-ready for those interested in liquid cooling.

The Cooler Master MasterCase H500M is available to pre-order from today at a price of $199.99. No word yet on its exact launch date.