Something to look forward to: Diehard Zelda fans have yet another piece of kit to add to their collection while New 2DS XL holdouts can grab a proven handheld with a great pre-loaded game at a bit of a discount.

Nintendo last summer launched the New Nintendo 2DS XL, a streamlined handheld with a clamshell design that offered a nice mix of price and performance between the original 2DS and the more expensive New 3DS LX.

On Tuesday, the Japanese gaming giant announced a limited edition New Nintendo 2DS XL that you’ll be able to get your hands on this summer.

Functionally, it’s the same as the existing handheld. What’s new is the look – it’s styled after Link’s Hylian Shield – and will come pre-loaded with The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, the 3DS game Nintendo launched back in late 2013 as a sequel to the 1991 SNES classic The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL Hylian Shield Edition will be a GameStop exclusive when it launches for $159.99 on July 2. The standard New Nintendo 2DS XL retails for $149.99 so you’re only paying a $10 premium for the Zelda styling and a bundled game. That’s not a bad deal considering the software commands $20 on its own.

The launch of the New 2DS XL last year and now, this new edition, demonstrates that Nintendo is still committed to the handheld market outside of the wildly popular Switch hybrid. That commitment is especially telling considering Sony’s Vita is nearing the end of its lifecycle. With the PS5 due in the next few years, it’ll be interesting to see just how important portable truly is in the eyes of Sony.