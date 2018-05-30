Why it matters: Marking Intel's 40th anniversary of its iconic 8086 processor, a new highly binned hexacore CPU will debut as a tribute to what helped Intel capture the world's attention. The i7-8086K could be the new choice CPU for overclocking enthusiasts. An official reveal is expected at a keynote on June 5.

Several retailers have listed the Intel Core i7-8086K as a new CPU for sale beginning on June 8 with shipments expected to arrive to consumers around June 12. It is believed to be a heavily binned variant of the i7-8700K carrying a little bit of a price premium.

All listings of the yet to be announced CPU have the same manufacturer part number (BX80684I78086K). It uses the same LGA1151v2 socket as previous 8th generation Intel CPUs. Pricing is currently sitting at around $480.

Intel is using UHD Graphics 630 as the integrated option on the i7-8086K, but realistically anybody interested in it is unlikely to use low-tier graphics options.

The main point of contention is what the clock speed is going to be on this anniversary edition CPU. One retailer lists a clock speed of 4GHz while an Italian retailer lists the frequency at 5GHz. A boxed processor sitting at 5GHz could make many enthusiasts overlook the premium pricing applied, but might be a little too optimistic. It is more than likely that this refers only to the boost clock.

No matter what the clock speeds end up being, it is assuredly faster than the original 8086's record breaking 5MHz to 10MHz clock speeds achieved on a 3-micrometer architecture.

As with all of Intel's other unlocked processors, the i7-8086K does not include a stock cooler. Again, nobody interested in such a part need be concerned by lack of a barely passable cooling solution.

After 40 years, Intel has certainly come a long way, but the i7-8086K will not be a perfect CPU. It is still likely to be susceptible to Spectre and Meltdown variants since it will not have a revised architecture. If this anniversary edition is just a highly binned i7-8700K, expect it to run hot as well.

Image Credit: Videocardz