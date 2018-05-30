Something to look forward to: After news that its high-end PCs helped it to yet another successful quarter, HP has just made a couple of announcements that should be of interest to gamers. In addition to a new Omen 15 laptop, the company has revealed a headset that features a unique cooling solution.

At the HP Gaming Festival in Beijing, the firm revealed its new Mindframe headset. It uses a patented active cooling system to keep users’ ears from feeling like they’re in an oven—often a problem with large over-the-ear headsets, especially in warm environments.

HP says the Mindframe keeps ears cool using a "thermoelectric device inside the earcup that conducts heat from the acoustic chamber towards the outside." It can be controlled via the Omen Command Center software, which should allow users to select a temperature level they find comfortable.

The headset also has a self-adjusting lightweight suspension headband for even weight distribution, noise cancelation, 3D audio with 7.1 virtual surround sound, DTS Headphone:X support, software-controlled RGB lighting, a noise-canceling unidirectional microphone, and a USB 2.0 Type-A connector. No word on a price, but it will launch in the second half of this year.

One of the other products HP unveiled was the latest version of its Omen 15 laptop. The top-spec version of the machine boasts Nvidia’s GTX 1070 with Max-Q design, allowing for more power within a slimmer chassis. The device now features a smaller footprint and reduced bezels around the 15.6-inch IPS display.

HP has included several options when it comes to the Omen 15’s panel. Users can pick from 60Hz or 144Hz at 1080p, or 60Hz at 4K—Nvidia’s G-sync is available on the 144Hz@1080p configuration. It can also be fitted out with Intel’s 8th-gen i5 or i7 quad- and hexa-core CPUs, up to 32GB of RAM, and a variety of HDD, SDD, Optane, and combination storage options. In addition to the 1070 GPU, buyers can opt for a GTX1060 (6GB) or a GTX 1050 Ti (4GB).

Other features of the new Omen 15 include a 70WHr battery with “up to six hours and 15 minutes” of mixed usage, an aluminum keyboard area with 26-key rollover and four RGB lighting zones, and an improved cooling system with extra vents.

The Omen 15 will be available on July 29, 2018, and starts at $979 for the base i5-8300H/1050 Ti model.