Bottom line: With a price tag of around $2.5 million, it’s a fair assumption that most of us are never going to own a Bugatti Chiron hypercar. But thanks to Lego, you can now buy a much cheaper and smaller version of the real thing, which comes with a massive 3599 pieces.

Measuring 22-inches long, 9-inches wide, and 5-inches tall when fully completed, this 1:8 scale $349 Chiron was developed alongside Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. It’s the latest sports vehicle from the Lego Technic line, which includes a 2704-piece Porsche 911 GT3 RS that costs $300.

The Lego version of the Chiron comes with several of the same features found in the 1500HP original, including a number of working parts. There are moving pistons inside the lovingly recreated W16 engine, a steering wheel that moves the front wheels, and paddle shifters that engage the gears in the Technic 8-speed transmission.

You also get a pop-up spoiler based on the one found on the real Bugatti Chiron. A speed key is included with the Lego model that allows you to set it to either handling or top speed. There’s even a scale version of the Bugatti overnight bag, which comes with the full-sized version of the car, located under the hood.

Each model comes with "luxurious box packaging" and a “coffee table-style” collector’s booklet containing building instructions. There’s a unique serial number under the hood that not only identifies each unit but can also be used to unlock special content on the Technic website.

Back in April, the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, displayed a Porsche 911 Turbo made from giant versions of Lego bricks. It's essentially a scaled-up version of the 911 Turbo 3.0 found in Lego’s $30 Speed Champions set.

You can purchase the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron online and from Lego stores right now. It’ll be available from other retailers from August 1.