Bottom line: If you have been waiting for a price drop to pick up an Xbox One X, your chance is coming. Microsoft will be selling the console for $450 during E3 and the following week.

The Xbox One X might be the most powerful console on the market, but its $500 price tag has been a little hard for a lot of users to justify, especially if they already own an Xbox One. However, the 4K console’s price may be a little bit easier to swallow soon as Microsoft has announced a sale on the gaming system and other discounts throughout E3 and beyond.

Beginning June 7, the XboneX will be going for $449.99 directly from the Microsoft Store and “participating retailers. The sale ends on June 23, but it might be a sign that the high-end system may be receiving a permanent price drop soon, especially if the promotion moves a lot of units. Microsoft has been struggling to keep up with Sony in the console wars, and a price drop seems like a sensible way to entice more users into grabbing a One X.

The XboneX is not the only discount that Microsoft has planned. During the sales period, users can take advantage of discounts on other MS products including:

A 500GB Xbox One S for $199

1TB XB1S bundles at $249

One month of Xbox Live Gold for $1

One month of Xbox Game Pass for $1

Controllers for $10 off

The Microsoft Store will also have various games discounted at up to 75-percent off.

“Amazing deals on over 300 games including those blockbusters you’ve been meaning to pick up like Battlefield 1, FIFA 18, NBA 2K18, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Forza Motorsport 7, Destiny 2, Super Lucky’s Tale, Monster Hunter: World, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Sea of Thieves.”

It will also be offering some Season Passes and DLC for 50 percent or more off the standard price. Third-party accessories from companies like Seagate, Turtle Beach, and Hyperkin will also be getting price cuts during the promotion.

If you have been eyeing an Xbox One X, and a $50 price drop is enough to get you on board, the sale will start just before E3 on June 7 and run through June 23.