The big picture: While most of today’s smartphones prioritize massive screens over portability, we still see the occasional tiny Android device, such as the credit-card sized NichePhone-S and the Jelly. The company behind the latter handset, Unihertz, is releasing another mini (though more rugged) handset: The Atom.

The 4G-capable device has already blasted it past its Kickstarter target of $50,000. With 34 days still left to go, over 2600 backers have pledged close to $600,000.

Measuring just 1.7-inches wide and 3.7-inches tall, the Atom’s 2.45-inch display has a resolution of just 432 x 240. It comes with an octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, Android 8.1 Oreo, and a 2,000mAh battery. It’s also IP68 rated for dust and water resistance—Unihertz says it can be used to film underwater.

Despite its tiny dimensions, the Atom boasts a 16-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper, USB Type-C, 4G LTE connectivity, NFC for mobile payments, an FM radio, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, and even a front-facing fingerprint sensor. There's also a key on the right side below the power button that you can turn into a shortcut for your favorite function.

It may be small, but the Atom’s also rugged. Unihertz says it’s perfect for hiking, biking, running or any outdoor activities. The company designed accessories that make the Atom easier to carry while engaging in these pursuits.

With such an impressive spec list, it’s no surprise to see the Atom’s Kickstarter going so well. You can order one of the miniature handsets now for $219, or $299 once the campaign finishes.