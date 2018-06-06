Intel may not be the first company that jumps to mind when you think of major tech innovations, but it seems the company is aiming to change that perception now. As reported by PC World, Intel is working on an entirely new type of PC behind the scenes. These PCs are portable, dual-screen machines with the ability to fold depending on their user's needs.

The company revealed some early concept versions of these devices at Computex this week, and from what we've seen so far, the results are pretty impressive. One two-screen device, in particular, codenamed "Tiger Rapids," is a perfect example of how these PCs might function if they ever hit the market.

The Tiger Rapids prototype seems to allow you to use one display in portrait mode for web browsing or research while you take notes or doodle on the other screen.

Alternatively, you could use a different dual-screen machine to turn one display into a digital keyboard and the other screen into your primary "monitor."

Senior VP of Intel's Client Computing Group, Gregory Bryant, offered some insight into the company's thinking behind these concept devices.

"Conceptually, it's not a one-size fits all world," Bryant said. "You’re going to see secondary products of different shapes and sizes, people are going to do secondary displays, obviously we’re going to work on longer-term things like bendables and foldables."

Bryant also told PC World the company's primary goal with their experimental PC designs is to make the PC "bend to its user," rather than the other way around.

There will undoubtedly be quite a few kinks for Intel to work out before these devices ever become available to the general public, but it's nice to see the tech giant rethink what a PC could be in the future.

Image courtesy PC World, IDG