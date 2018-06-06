In context: The BlackBerry name hardly carries the weight it did a decade ago yet still, a dedicated - albeit small - fan base persists that clamors for the company's iconic physical keyboard and PDA-like styling.

Serial leaker Evan Blass has done it again. One day before BlackBerry (err, TCL) was set to reveal the successor to last year’s KeyOne, the mobile tipster tweeted what appears to be a full specs list for the Key2.

According to Blass, the Key2 will start at $649 which delivers a 4.5-inch (1,620 x 1,080 resolution, 434 PPI) IPS LCD with a 3:2 aspect ratio covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 3. In traditional BlackBerry fashion, there’s also a 35-key backlit physical keyboard with integrated fingerprint sensor as well as a dual rear-facing camera (12MP + 12MP), an 8-megapixel selfie cam and a 3,500mAh battery.

It’s all reportedly powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC and Kryo 260 graphics mated to 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of local storage that’s expandable via microSD card slot.

In leaked images published earlier this week (also from Blass), we see a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the handset opposite a USB Type-C port on the bottom for charging purposes. The phone will ship running Android 8.1 Oreo, we’re told.

The BlackBerry Key2 will officially be unveiled at a media event in New York on Thursday morning although at this point, we’re not really sure what else is left to announce aside from a proposed launch date and perhaps carrier partners.