An in-depth look Tesla’s Model 3 has made headlines for all the wrong reasons recently, including its production delays and—admittedly temporary—failure to get recommended by Consumer Reports. But a recent teardown of the sedan has shone a light on what is an impressive and probably the most important element of the EV: its 75 kWh battery pack.

The teardown was performed by Jack Rickard and his team at EVTV. It’s an extensive process, so the video goes on for almost an hour and a half, but it’s worth viewing if you’re a fan of cars, EVs, or the technology behind these batteries.

Using a wrecked Model 3, Jack and his assistant remove the large, flat battery pack, which takes up almost all of the car’s underside.

Compared to the battery pack on the Model S, the biggest change on the Model 3 is that many of the components are integrated into the battery rather than in the vehicle itself; this includes the DC-DC converter, charger, battery management system controller, junction box, and all protection hardware. Rickard says that other than the motors, the only significant hardware left in the car would be the dashboard computer.

It’s also noted that the four modules which make up the battery pack aren’t identical: the two outer planks feature 25 cell groups, while the two inner ones have 23 cells.

Interestingly, it seems that Tesla has used its own custom microchips made specifically for the Model 3 in the Battery Management System controller.

Rickard describes the 1,054-pound battery as “a work of art,” calling it the “best battery ever built to date.” Praise that will no doubt be pleasing to the ears of Elon Musk and Tesla. Check out the full video above and this summary to find out more.