Highly anticipated: CD Projekt Red's silence regarding their upcoming open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has finally broken. After "hacking" the Microsoft press conference, the company showed us a trailer filled with flying vehicles, augmented humans, high-tech weaponry, and a sprawling, dense cityscape. In a hidden, in-trailer message, CD Projekt Red claims they will show more of the game at their official E3 2018 booth on June 12.

If there were one title the gaming community at large was hoping to see at E3 this year, it would likely be Cyberpunk 2077, an upcoming open-world RPG from the developers of the immensely-popular Witcher game franchise.

Fortunately, those desires were fulfilled today, after years of radio silence from developer CD Projekt Red.

At the end of Microsoft's press conference, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer began to go over his closing remarks, discussing the many games the company unveiled during their showcase.

However, something strange happened. The lights flickered, Spencer's voice was cut off, and the screens behind him changed. We were then treated to an on-screen "hacking" of the conference, and CD Projekt's Red long-awaited reveal of Cyberpunk 2077 finally kicked off.

The in-engine trailer shows off Night City, a location in the fictional Cyberpunk universe.

We see augmented humans, flying cars, high-tech weaponry, and towering skyscrapers. Unlike the initial reveal trailer, Cyberpunk 2077's latest teaser is bright and colorful, with bright blue skies visible in the distance.

The Cyberpunk universe, for the unaware, was created by Mike Pondsmith back in 1988 with the release of the Cyberpunk 2020 pen-and-paper RPG.

So, what do we know about the game so far? Frankly, not much. The trailer was short and only served to give us a general idea of what to expect from the game's overall theme and tone.

However, as was the case with Cyberpunk 2077's initial reveal trailer, CD Projekt Red hid quite an extensive message in their latest teaser.

If you don't want to read the entire message for yourself, I'll go over a few of the most important points here.

First of all, Cyberpunk 2077 will indeed let us create our own completely custom character, suggesting the character the trailer seems to focus on is merely a placeholder. Additionally, CD Projekt Red will show more of the game at their dedicated booth during the full E3 2018 event on June 12.

As CD Projekt Red stated in their hidden message, the game still doesn't have a release date, but the mantra of "coming when it's ready" still holds true.

However, the company confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 is much closer to a release date than it was many years ago when it was first teased.

Furthermore, Cyberpunk 2077 will have no microtransactions, it will be completely DRM-free on PC, and its free/paid DLC model will be similar to The Witcher 3's.

To learn more about the game for yourself, you can stop by the new and improved Cyberpunk 2077 website.