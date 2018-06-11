If you send the occasional embarrassing or accidental message on Snapchat, the company has your back now.

Snapchat today announced their upcoming "Clear Chats" feature, which will essentially act as a message delete function, not unlike what we've seen from Discord. To access the feature, you long-tap on a given piece of content you've sent -- including audio, text, and videos -- and hit the large, purple "Delete" button.

It doesn't seem that there's any way to edit your messages, nor does it seem to be possible to undo an accidentally-deleted message, but this is a solid starting point for the platform. According to Snapchat, any users in the conversation or chat that you posted the message in will be informed that you've deleted it, though they won't know what its contents were.

This feature will work regardless of whether or not others have viewed a given message. The example Snapchat provided was a user deleting a spoiler they'd posted for a movie that one individual in the chat hadn't seen yet.

It's not clear when this feature will roll out, but it should arrive across all devices globally in the coming weeks.