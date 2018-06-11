Bottom line: Battletoads fans have been clamoring for a modern incarnation for ages and they're finally getting their wish. Here's to hoping it is just as frustratingly difficult as the original.

Microsoft in a surprise announcement during its pre-E3 showcase teased a new Battletoads game, the first original entry in the cult classic in nearly 25 years.

Battletoads launched on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1991 courtesy of Rare as an answer to the era’s wildly popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The notoriously difficult beat ‘em up game starred anthropomorphic toads Rash and Zitz as they aimed to defeat the evil Dark Queen and rescue their kidnapped compadre, Pimple (and Princess Angelica).

The first game’s success spawned a handful of sequels and spinoffs including 1993’s Battletoads & Double Dragon, a crossover featuring Double Dragon’s two lead characters, brothers Billy and Jimmy Lee.

Not much is known about the upcoming Battletoads game as no gameplay footage accompanied the teaser. What we do know, however, is that it’ll afford three-player couch co-op and 2.5D hand-drawn graphics in up to 4K quality (on the Xbox One X) as well as the same body morphing antics that helped make the original such a great game.

The reveal trailer additionally featured a callback to the frustrating Turbo Tunnel level, a stumbling point for many gamers.

Battletoads is set to return sometime in 2019. No word yet on whether or not the Dark Queen will reprise her role as evil adversary.