Highly anticipated: Even though Ubisoft did not reveal too much that was not already leaked about its newest Assassin's Creed game, it did have a few more details, an official trailer, and some gameplay footage on display at E3.

It seems that the Assassin’s Creed leak we reported on in May was pretty accurate after all. Several details that were revealed to JeuxVideoLive and Kotaku by insider's were confirmed today with Ubisoft’s official E3 unveiling of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. While the sources' claim that the game was a direct sequel to Origins did not seem to be valid, most everything else the insiders said was true including it having two protagonists and a dialog system.

In addition to a two-minute trailer (above), Creative Director Jonathan Dumont had several details to go over, as well as a few minutes of actual gameplay footage (below).

Odyssey is set in Greece circa 431 BC during the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta. Players can choose between two Spartan mercenaries — a female named Kassandra, and a male named Alexios. Both playable protagonists share the same story and skills as they level up.

Early on players receive a relic called the Spear of Leonidas. The spear is not only a secondary offensive weapon, but it grants the player with special abilities and is the center of the leveling system. The combat system looks to be about the same as the previous iteration including ranged combat with a bow. Players can specialize in stealth, ranged combat, and melee combat skill sets.

The story is based on historical events that will play out accurately, but the game’s new dialog system will allow players to influence how their personal stories go. Players can choose to interact with NPCs in helpful or self-centered ways. Expect appropriate reactions to dialog choices as well as long-term effects.

Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey would be launching on October 5, 2018, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.