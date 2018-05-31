Something to look forward to: Two separate sources sent two different news outlets photos of a Spartan helmet keychain in packaging printed with title art reading, "Assassin's Creed Odyssey." Insiders claim that the new game will be out in less than a year and will have new gameplay elements.

A leak obtained by French video game news site JeuxVideoLive claims the next Assassin’s Creed will be set in Greece and will be called Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. According to the website, a “more than reliable” source sent them a picture of a keychain fob in packaging bearing the game’s logo and title of the upcoming franchise entry.

The leak seems to have also been confirmed by Kotaku, which also received a similar picture from an insider. Prior to obtaining the photos, sources with the outlet had been saying the next AC would indeed take place in Greece.

Three unnamed members close to the project, who have played early versions, say the game will bring dialogue options into play. They also claim that players will be able to choose male or female characters. Both of these features are new to the franchise.

JeuxVideoLive reports that their source says Odyssey will be a direct sequel to Origins, but Kotaku says, “The builds we’ve heard about did not feature Origins’ main characters Bayek or Aya, but new heroes.”

The game is slated to release sometime during Ubisoft’s 2019 fiscal year. That window would give it a launch date that lies somewhere between now and March 31, 2019. A holiday release would not be surprising.

As always, take this news with a healthy dose of skepticism. Kotaku reached out to Ubisoft for comment, but of course, they did not reply. If the leak holds water at all, we will for sure be hearing about it at E3.

We named Assassin's Creed Origins one of the "Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing)." Hopefully, the followup will show the same polish.

As for the collectible keychain — the tipster that sent Kotaku the photo said the item would be appearing in gaming stores today.