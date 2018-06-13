Something to look forward to: After Lenovo last week revealed that its “all-screen” Z5 had a notch and was far from the previously advertised bezel-less phone, all eyes turned to Vivo’s similar upcoming device. Based on the Apex concept revealed at Mobile World Congress in February, the company launched the Nex at an event in Shanghai, China yesterday—and it doesn't disappoint.

While it does have a very slight chin, the notch-free Nex boasts a 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio—the highest ever seen on a phone. That puts it ahead of the Z5’s 90 percent (Lenovo had originally said it would be 95 percent). For comparison, most high-end phones hover around the mid-80 percent mark.

The Nex’s 6.59-inch screen boasts such a high screen-to-body ratio by hiding its 8MP selfie camera inside the body. It pops up from the top of the phone when activated, able to rise and retract in around two seconds.

The Nex also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It doesn’t cover a huge area of the screen like the Apex’s implementation, but it sounds as if it will be similar to the one found in the X21. Vivo says this “third-generation” sensor is faster than previous versions.

Rather than featuring a traditional earpiece speaker, the Nex uses Vivo’s Screen SoundCasting hardware, which turns the display into a speaker using glass-vibrating technology. Vivo says this improves audio with more powerful bass and smoother treble, and most reviewers who have experienced it tend to agree.

As for its other specs, the Nex shows it has flagship credentials: a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 2244 x 1080 AMOLED panel, 4,000mAh battery, and a primary 12 MP rear camera with a f/1.8 lens that sits alongside a 5 MP f/2.4 module. There’s even a headphone jack.

The Vivo Nex will be available in China for 4,998 yuan (around $780) later this year. No word yet if it will launch in other markets.