Bottom line: There are plenty of perks that come with working at the Apple Park campus that opened last year. Not only do employees get to bask in the surroundings of the beautiful, 175-acre complex, but those working in the doughnut-shaped headquarters also get to use standing desks.

In a Bloomberg interview with the Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein published yesterday, CEO Tim Cook said, “We have given all of our employees, 100%, standing desks. If you can stand for a while, then sit, and so on and so forth, it’s much better for your lifestyle.”

Apple’s never been very open about the everyday workings within its headquarters but was happy to reveal that workers in the building are supplied with the furniture, which is said to offer health benefits over traditional office chairs. According to Google, standing burns 50 more calories an hour than sitting.

Cook had already expressed his preference for standing while working, having previously cited doctors who claim “sitting is the new cancer.” When talking about the Apple Watch in 2015, he said “Ten minutes before the hour, it will remind you to move. We have a lot of people using the Apple Watch at Apple, and ten minutes before the hour, suddenly they all get up and move. It took a little to get used to, but it’s great.”

Exactly what type of standing desks are being used at Apple HQ is unclear, though 9to5Mac reports that interior photos show minimalist up/down controls, and that they appear to have been custom-made especially for Apple.

Other pricey furniture on the campus includes $1,200 desk chairs from Vitra, which are said to have been picked out by chief design officer Jony Ive, and $2500 Hiroshima Chairs in the cafeterias and other non-work areas.

Apple workers also get access to AC Wellness, the company’s in-house employee healthcare service. Helpful, considering so many of them keep walking into the building’s glass walls

