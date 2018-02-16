Many consider Apple Park to be a modern architectural marvel but according to a new report, the lavish campus that opened less than a year ago is quite literally presenting some unforeseen headaches.

Sources familiar with the matter tell Time that distracted Apple employees using their iPhones keep walking into the headquarters’ iconic glass walls. Some staffers even went so far as to put Post-It notes on panes to mark their presence but they were reportedly removed because they cheapened the building’s design.

A spokesperson for Apple declined to comment when pinged by the publication. It is unclear how many incidents have occurred and a search on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website turned up zero reports of injury.

(Image courtesy Mac Observer)

What’s ironic here is that Apple itself is largely responsible for popularizing mobile devices. In a sense, they brought the distractions – and as a result, employee injuries – upon themselves.

Apple Park is the brainchild of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The facility was designed by Norman Foster and opened to employees in April 2017. Jobs famously presented details of the architectural design to the Cupertino City Council just months before his death in October 2011. He never got to see the finished product.

While it’s easy to poke fun at people who can’t manage to pay attention to where they are walking, smartphone users oblivious to the world around them are a serious safety – and societal – concern. Several cities around the globe, for example, have taken measures to protect distracted drivers and pedestrians from themselves.