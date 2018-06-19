Recap: Re-releasing classic games at a lower price is nothing new for Sony as the company has been conducting the practice since the original PlayStation through its Greatest Hits line. This latest promotion appears to be the same strategy as before, just with a slightly different name.

PlayStation fans looking to fill out their library of games will be happy to catch wind of Sony’s latest promotion.

PlayStation Hits is a selection of budget-friendly PS4 games that go easy on the wallet. Priced at $19.99 each in the PlayStation Store and at select retailers across the US, you’ll find a wide variety of titles in the collection including Bloodborne, The Last of Us Remastered, Project Cars, Ratchet & Clank, Battlefield 4, Metal Gear Solid V, Doom, Street Fighter V, Yakuza 0 and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, just to name a few.

Games will range in price in Canada with prices starting at $19.99 CAD, Sony said.

At retailers, PlayStation Hits games will be offered in red packaging instead of the usual blue and on the PlayStation Store, participating games will feature a red banner to help them stand out from the crowd.

PlayStation Hits launch in the US and Canada on June 28. Additional titles will be added to the line-up over time, we’re told.