What just happened? AMC Theatres on Wednesday announced a new VIP tier of its AMC Stubs loyalty program that puts MoviePass and similar competitors on notice.

AMC Stubs A-List is a web and smartphone-based program that allows users to see up to three movies per week for $19.95 per month (plus tax). Members can select any show time at any AMC location and any format including IMAX and 3D.

The membership also includes all of the benefits of AMC Stubs Premiere including free upgrades on popcorn and soda, free refills on large popcorn, express service at the concession stand and box office and no online ticketing fees.

Additional benefits include “100 points for every $1 spent for the AMC Stubs A-List monthly fee and food and beverage spending at AMC theatres. AMC Stubs Premiere members receive a $5 reward for every 5,000 points earned, which translates to a 10% credit toward future AMC purchases.”

Although there is no carryover from week to week, AMC notes that all three movies can be seen on the same day (with a two-hour buffer between each show time) and that members can see individual movies they have previous seen.

AMC caused quite the ruckus last summer when MoviePass announced it was slashing its subscription cost down to just $9.95 per month, vowing to consult with its attorneys to determine if it could prevent the subscription service from being used at its theaters. AMC at the time expressed concerns that the program wasn’t in the best interest of movie theaters, movie studios and moviegoers, adding that its price point was unsustainable and sets consumers up for disappointment if it flounders.

AMC Stubs A-List launches June 26 and members can start using their benefits immediately.