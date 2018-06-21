Facepalm: I'm totally in favor of giving customers more choices but when product lines become bloated and offerings start to overlap, it becomes detrimental. AT&T will soon have four separate video offerings and multiple unlimited wireless plans. Sometimes, less is more.

Just days after finalizing its mega merger with Time Warner, AT&T has announced a new streaming video product called WatchTV.

Not to be confused with DirecTV Now (AT&T’s existing streaming service), WatchTV will come bundled with AT&T’s two newest unlimited wireless plans – AT&T Unlimited &More and AT&T Unlimited &More Premium – scheduled to launch next week. WatchTV will also be available as a standalone offering for $15 per month.

The 30+ channel line-up includes CNN, TBS, TNT, TruTV, TLC, Cartoon Network, Discovery, A&E and AMC, just to name a few. Viacom channels like VH1, Comedy Central and BET will be joining the mix soon after launch, we’re told.

In addition to live programming, users will have access to over 15,000 on-demand TV shows and movies. Furthermore, you’ll get a $15 monthly credit that can be used towards DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-verse TV service. AT&T Unlimited &More Premium users will also get to add one of several premium channels including HBO, Showtime, Cinemax or Starz or a streaming music service like Amazon Music Unlimited or Pandora Premium.

AT&T says the service will be compatible with virtually every modern smartphone, tablet and web browser as well as “certain” streaming devices.

AT&T’s new unlimited plans arrive next week starting at $70 per month. Full details will be available at that time on AT&T’s unlimited landing page.