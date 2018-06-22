Recap: Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 2 isn’t scheduled to arrive until early 2019 which, depending on how you perceive things, could play in your favor.

A profile for Resident Evil 2 recently cropped up over on Steam and with it comes our first look at the highly anticipated game’s minimum and recommended hardware specifications for PC. Fortunately, you won’t need a super stout machine to run the remake.

Minimum

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required) Processor: Intel Core i5-4660, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 or better

Recommended

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required) Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

The Steam listing has the game priced at $59.99 for the standard edition and $69.99 for the deluxe edition. That’s a bit more expensive than I would have guessed for a remake but perhaps the improvements will warrant the cost. The deluxe edition includes the main game and the Extra DLC Pack that comes with the following items:

Leon Costume: "Arklay Sheriff"

Leon Costume: "Noir"

Claire Costume: "Military"

Claire Costume: "Noir"

Claire Costume: "Elza Walker"

Deluxe Weapon: "Samurai Edge - Albert Model"

"Original Ver." Soundtrack Swap

The Resident Evil 2 remake arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on January 25, 2019.