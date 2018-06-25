It's no secret that Tesla's Elon Musk is a fan of goofy easter eggs.

As we reported back in December, the company rolled out a "Santa Mode" easter egg, bringing the spirit of Christmas to Teslas around the world. The mode converted a driver's on-screen Tesla to Santa's sleigh, and other other-screen vehicles into reindeers, among other small tweaks.

Now, Tesla seems to be bringing a silly new mode to their upcoming Tesla Semi vehicle. Whereas other Tesla vehicles include speed modes like "Ludicrous" and "Plaid," the Semi houses a "Mad Mad Mode" toggle.

According to images posted by Musk on Twitter, however, the mode doesn't relate to vehicle speed. Rather, it seems to be tied to Autopilot's "Blind Spot Threshold" settings.

Mad Max seems to be the most aggressive of the three blind spot options, while the other two are merely listed as "Standard" and "Aggressive." These options likely refer to how aggressive Autopilot's lane-switching functionality will be.

Musk says that, regardless of the option a user selects, the "reality is that it will always be pretty easy to bully a self-driving car," because the vehicles will always yield - likely in the interest of safety. As such, Musk plans to include a "manual override" for "hardcore" lane changes.

Whether or not Mad Max mode makes it into the final consumer version of the Tesla Semi remains to be seen, but it's certainly an intriguing concept.