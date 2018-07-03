What just happened? Back in April, Philips became the first company to unveil a monitor with the DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Now, the 43-inch 4K display has gone on sale in multiple countries, including the US, where it’s available for $999 from Amazon.

In addition to its large size, 1000 nits peak brightness, and 3840 x 2160 60Hz resolution, the Philips Momentum Quantum Dot Monitor (436M6VBPAB) comes with a 4ms gray-to-gray response time, a contrast ratio of 4,000:1 and 178-degree viewing angles.

But the Philips Momentum’s biggest boast is that it’s the first monitor to come with VESA’s DisplayHDR 1000 logo. This top performance tier—there’s also DisplayHDR 400 and DisplayHDR 600—means it meets VESA’s requirements for brightness and black levels.

Philips rates the monitor as having a typical brightness of 720 nits. It also covers 97.6% of the DCI-P3 color gamut as well as 100% of the sRGB color range. The company says the combination of DisplayHDR 1000 and Quantum Dot Color offers “a wider range of more accurate colors – especially dark reds and greens – that stay crisp and clear even in bright light.”

Other features of the Momentum include Philips’ Ambiglow background lighting tech that’s also found in its televisions, which creates a halo of light outside of the screen. There’s even an internal processor to analyze the incoming image content and continuously adapts the color and brightness of the emitted light to match the image.

For connectivity, the monitor features one HDMI 2.0 port, a DisplayPort 1.2 port, and a mini DisplayPort 1.2 port as well as a USB Type-C connection and two USB 3.0 ports.

Asus' ROG Swift PG27UQ was the second monitor to receive the Display1000 HDR certification. While also 4K, this display has a max 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync. But at $2000, it’s twice the price of Philips’ Momentum.