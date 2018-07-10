What just happened? After the company all but confirmed that the device was about to be unveiled, Microsoft has lifted the lid on the Surface Go. The 10-inch hybrid tablet is the newest entry in the Surface line and is essentially a smaller and less powerful version of the Surface Pro.

With a $399 starting price, the new device is a lot cheaper than the Surface Pro’s $799. When it launches on August 2, the Surface Go’s base model will come with 4GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM and 64 GB of eMMC storage, though this can be upgraded to 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, raising the price to $549.

The Go retains the Surface’s 3:2 aspect ratio, while the 10-inch IPS touchscreen sports an 1800 x 1200 resolution. It’s powered by a seventh-generation (Kaby Lake) dual-core 1.6GHz Pentium Gold 4415Y processor, which Microsoft says gives a good balance of performance, thermal properties, and battery life—it has a fanless design and the company says you'll get nine hours from a single charge. A Wi-Fi-only model will arrive first, with LTE-equipped versions launching later in the year.

The Surface Go’s keyboard seen in the photos will be sold separately for $99 or $129 for the Signature Type Cover, which uses a scissor key mechanism and has 1mm of key travel. There’s also a new version of the Surface Pen, which also costs $99. Another new accessory is the Surface Mobile Mouse, an ambidextrous, Bluetooth mouse powered by a pair of AAA batteries and priced at $34.99.

Connectivity-wise, there’s the Surface Connect port and USB Type-C 3.1, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and MicroSDXC.

As it’s aimed at the education market, taking on the likes of the new iPad and Chromebooks, the Surface Go runs Windows 10 Home in S Mode out of the box, meaning owners can only access Microsoft Store apps. It is possible, however, to switch to the full Windows 10 experience for free. There will be a commercial variant that ships with Windows 10 Pro and features a 256GB SSD.

The Surface Go is available to pre-order now in select countries. It arrives in stores on August 2.

Full specs:

OS: Windows 10 Home in S mode (consumers), Windows 10 Pro configurable to S mode (commercial)

Dimensions: 9.6 inches x 6.9 inches x .33 inches (245mm x 175mm x 8.3mm)

Mechanical features: Magnesium body, kickstand with full-friction multiposition hinge to 165 degrees, magnetic attach for keyboard fold stability

Color: Platinum

Physical buttons: volume, power

Weight: 1.15 lbs.

Screen: 10-inch PixelSense Display

Resolution: 1800×1200 (217 PPI)

Aspect Ratio: 3:2 Touch: 10-point multi-touch

Processor: Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615

Memory: 4GB/8GB RAM 1866Mhz LPDDR3

Storage: 64GB eMMC, 128GB/256GB Solid State Drive

Security: Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in TPM 2.0 for enterprise security

Network: Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac compatible, Bluetooth Wireless 4.1 technology, LTE Optional

Cameras: 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video, 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video

Audio: Dual microphones, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium

Ports: USB Type C, Surface Connect, MicroSDXC card reader, 3.5mm headphone jack

Sensors: Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

Power supply: 24 W power supply