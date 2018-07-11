Why it matters: Opera is looking to become even more of a one-stop shop today with their new 'Crypto Wallet' browser feature. The function, which is currently only available for Android users, lets you transfer crypto to and from a browser-based wallet. Crypto Wallet also makes it possible to pay for services or goods online wherever a given cryptocurrency is supported.

If there was ever any doubt that cryptocurrencies were becoming more mainstream, Opera's latest announcement should prove otherwise.

As spotted by TechCrunch, the company is looking to dabble in crypto for themselves - to a degree. While Opera isn't launching their own currency or ICO, they are implementing a "Crypto Wallet" feature in their browser to make it easier for users to store or transfer their digital currencies.

Crypto Wallet will initially only be available to Android Opera users, but it will function much like any other crypto wallet around today. Users can transfer money from wallet to wallet and pay for products or services online wherever a given cryptocurrency is supported. Payments will be "signed and transmitted" directly from Opera itself.

Crypto Wallet uses your phone's built-in password and authentication systems to keep your currencies safe. There doesn't appear to be any form of two-factor authentication in place for now.

Crypto Wallet is available in the form of an opt-in beta right now, but the links the company has provided so far appear to go to a 404 page. We've reached out to the company for details, and we'll update this article if the issue is resolved.