Recap: At the start of the month, it was reported that a 17-year-old developer had recreated the famous demo of the canceled Silent Hills game. All trace of the Playable Teaser, better known as P.T., had been erased from the PlayStation Network in 2015, but creator Qismar’s project allowed PC users to enjoy the terrifying experience. Now, Konami has stepped in and killed the remake, though Qismar still has something to smile about.

As is the case with so many fan remakes, the threat of a takedown notice hung over the head of P.T. for PC. Sure enough, Konami eventually contacted the dev with the bad news. But for a company that doesn’t have the best reputation after the way it handled the Hideo Kojima incident, it was polite in its request and even offered Qismar something unexpected: an internship at the firm.

"I got a phone call that I was expecting at about 5 am from someone who worked at Konami. He essentially told me that he was very sorry for being the bearer of bad news, but I would have to take down my remake," he said.

"I was told that he and many other people at Konami saw and really liked my remake, but legit due to legal issues that were out of his or anybody else’s control really, he had to ask me to take down my remake project. I said that I would be willing to do so, and from there, the conversation went from really bad for me to, in my personal opinion (I’m sure you all will have differing opinions), really really good."

Konami told Qismar he would be receiving some of the company’s games and merchandise, but the highlight was the offer of an internship. “For a 17-year old who isn’t even a senior in high school just yet, to get this for the very first game project that he’s ever worked on … that’s pretty good,” said the student.

Despite putting 180 hours into the remake, Qismar said the fact he’s no longer at risk of being sued comes as a massive relief. Interestingly, he added that “Because of my remake, Konami had a strong resurgence of a desire to make legitimate games again.”

For those who want to experience something similar to P.T on the PC, there’s always Allison Road, though it still doesn’t have a release date.