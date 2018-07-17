Recap: No Man’s Sky launched to much fanfare in the summer of 2016 but most would universally agree that it was a major letdown. The procedurally generated action-adventure survival game was big on promises but came up short in several key categories. Chief among them was multiplayer.

Most have since moved on to other titles but developer Hello Games isn’t giving up on the effort. Earlier this year, the company said it would be releasing a massive update this summer that would add true multiplayer to the game. On Tuesday, we got to see what it’ll look like for the first time courtesy of the new No Man’s Sky Next trailer.

In case you aren’t up to speed on the Next update, allow Hello Games founder Sean Murry to elaborate:

Multiplayer

Team up a small team of friends and explore the universe together, or be joined by random travelers.

You can help friends to stay alive, or prey on others to survive.

Tiny shelters or complex colonies that you build as a team are shared for all players.

Fight as a pirate or a wingman in epic space battles with friends and enemies.

Race exocraft across weird alien terrains, creating race tracks and trails to share online.

Character customization allows you to personalize your appearance.

Visual Overhaul

The game is fully playable in third or first person, both on-foot and in ship.

Planetary rings and improved space visuals make space more beautiful than ever.

Dramatically improved planetary terrain generation, ground textures, water and clouds bring the environment to life.

Significantly more detail added to ships, NPCs and buildings.

Unlimited Base Building

Bases can now be built anywhere on any planet.

Dramatically increased base building complexity and size limits.

Hundreds of new base parts.

Own multiple bases.

Command Freighters

Assemble and upgrade a fleet of frigates and command them from the bridge of your freighter.

Send your fleet out to into the universe, or deploy them to help you as you explore a specific system.

Improved freighter base building allows a truly custom capital ship.

Invite your friends aboard and take on challenging multiplayer missions from the Galactic Commission Station on your bridge.

The No Man’s Sky Next update lands on PlayStation 4 and PC on July 24 as a freebie. That’s also the same date that the Xbox One version of the game drops.