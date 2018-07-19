The big picture: GTA Online, the multiplayer component of Grand Theft Auto V, is largely responsible for the game's sustained success. The continually evolving world has no doubt influenced others and helped mold how the game industry approaches revenue generation.

Rockstar Games on Thursday shared a teaser trailer for After Hours, the next DLC for the wildly popular GTA Online.

As the name suggests, After Hours is a nightlife-themed update that’ll task players with running their own nightclub. From setup and design to staffing and promotion, you’re in charge of it all. Create a booming club, attract top talent like Solomun, Dixon, Tale of Us and The Black Madonna and watch the money come rolling in.

Management is honest work and a handy way to keep income from more seedy ventures looking “clean as fresh laundry.”

You’ll also bump shoulders with a familiar face from the past, Tony Prince, aka “Gay Tony.”

After Hours launches July 24 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.