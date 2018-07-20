China seems interested in the future of public transit if recent Hyperloop developments in the country are anything to go by. Just yesterday, we reported that China's Guizhou prefecture had signed a deal with Hyperloop Transportation Technologies to develop a 10km (6-mile) high-speed track in the region.

Now, China has signed yet another Hyperloop deal, but this one's a little bit different.

This deal involves startup Arrivo; a company focused on pseudo-Hyperloops. These loops use maglev "sleds" to transport cars from place to place, rather than the vacuum-sealed tubes you would see in ordinary Hyperloops.

As a result, the speed of Arrivo's sleds will cap at about 200mph, rather than the 700mph targets other Hyperloop companies aim for.

What makes this deal even more interesting is that China is offering Arrivo $1 billion in credit for worldwide projects, meaning the company doesn't necessarily have to construct anything in the country itself.

At any rate, Arrivo will accomplish their goals by working with Genertec America; a corporation wholly-owned by China's government.

President of Genertec America, Yalin Li, published the following statement regarding the Arrivo deal:

Arrivo provides a unique solution for regional mobility and a great complement to high speed rail and airports. We are excited to be an early partner in the deployment of mobility systems utilizing Arrivo's transformative technology. We look forward to many opportunities to build this new mode of transportation in regions around the world.

Neither Genertec or Arrivo have offered information regarding specific loop construction locations or development timelines, suggesting there's still many specifics for the companies to hash out.