Something to look forward to: Electronic Arts revealed Origin Access Premier — a new top-tier for its Origin Access gaming subscription service — at the last E3. During the company's recent quarterly earnings call, CFO Blake Jorgensen revealed some more details about the plan: it will go live on Monday, July 30 and cost $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Origin Access launched two years ago, letting players try a selection of games from EA’s back catalog for $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year. The service gives players access to EA’s growing back catalog of PC games, called The Vault, as well as ‘Play First’ trials and 10 percent off Origin Store purchases. But most of the games on offer are pretty old, think Crysis 3 and Sims 4, with the occasional newer title such as Mass Effect: Andromeda making the odd appearance.

With the introduction of Origin Access Premier next week, current Origin Access accounts will be renamed as Basic, though that’s the extent of their changes. As you would expect, the more expensive premium tier brings extra benefits. In addition to receiving all the same perks as the Basic account, Premier subscribers will be able to download every new EA game five days before they are officially released.

The service is similar to what Microsoft offers with its Xbox Game pass, which gives users launch day access to all its first-party titles — something that many retailers weren’t happy about.

While some people may balk at the idea of never actually owning these games, it’s a cheaper option for EA fans who regularly buy the latest releases from the company’s popular franchises, such as FIFA and Madden.