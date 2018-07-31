The big picture: Nintendo took a huge risk with its mobile-minded Switch but as the first several quarters of results have shown, the gamble paid off. Other bets, like the retro-inspired Classic Edition consoles and Labo platform, have further bolstered the company's bottom line.

Nintendo during the most recent quarter (April through June 2018) sold 1.88 million Switch consoles, pushing the total number of units moved in its lifecycle to 19.67 million.

Hardware sales are down a bit consecutively but that’s to be expected as this is typically considered the slow season. Things will undoubtedly pick back up as the holiday buying season approaches, especially with major titles like Super Mario Party and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the horizon.

If Nintendo plans to hit its financial year goal of selling 20 million units, however, it’ll certainly need to pick up the pace.

Sales of the 3DS, now in its eighth year on the market, reached 0.36 million units in the quarter with software sales of 2.95 million units, year-over-year decreases of 61.9 percent and 49.6 percent, respectively.

On the software side, Nintendo sold 17.96 million units during the quarter, a healthy 120.8 increase year-over-year (the figure includes both packaged and downloadable versions). With the solid performance, Nintendo has now sold 86.93 million Switch games to date.

Total sales for the quarter checked in at 168.1 billion yen ($1.5 billion) with an operating profit of 30.5 billion yen ($272 million).

Nintendo also relaunched the NES Classic Edition in June and recorded sales of 1.26 million units.