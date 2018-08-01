Recap: PUBG Corp. in July vowed to put more time and effort into resolving PUBG's various issues, prioritizing performance and fixing bugs. Today's update is the first step in achieving these goals.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for PC has a new patch out today that adds quality of life improvements, addresses a host of bugs and implements a few new features to boost realism.

PUBG Corp. with PC 1.0 Update #19 has added a bullet penetration system that now applies to hands and arms. When a bullet hits the arm or hand of a character, it will penetrate following its ballistic curve and could cause additional damage to body parts behind it.

For example, if a bullet passes through the arm and strikes the head, the full headshot damage will be applied. If the bullet hits the arm but misses any other part of the body upon exit, only the arm damage will be applied.

Worth noting is the fact that bullet penetration does not apply to legs and is disabled for shotguns.

The update has also added dynamic weather to Miramar and Erangel. Now, these maps will feature random bouts of rain and fog to spice things up. PUBG once had dynamic weather but it was removed when the game left Steam Early Access last year.

The team has also added some small clusters of houses in Erangel as well as more tactical landscapes near Erangel's river. What’s more, they’ve put in additional dirt roads and lowered some of the slopes in Miramar to improve vehicle effectiveness.

The full changelog for PUBG’s latest update can be found over on the game’s Steam page.