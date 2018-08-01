UPS has been interested in shaking up the way they deliver packages to their customers for some time now. In 2016, the company tested out electric bike deliveries, and the following year it began testing drone-based package delivery.

More recently, UPS announced its plans to trial a fleet of adorable electric delivery vans in Paris and London, adding to its fleet of full-sized Tesla electric semi-trucks. With those two delivery vehicle types alone, UPS essentially has two major portions of their business covered.

The semis can handle long-distance, heavy-duty package transit whereas the Pixar-like mini-trucks are ideal for "last mile" package delivery.

However, the company has always been lacking an "in-between" truck, something that could comfortably transport deliveries in larger cities without the storage and range limitations of a smaller vehicle.

That could change soon, though. In a press release published today, UPS announced a collaboration between itself and "fleet-focused transportation lab" Thor Trucks.

Through the partnership, UPS plans to develop a "medium-duty" electric delivery truck with roughly 100 miles of range.

"UPS believes in the future of commercial electric vehicles," UPS' Carlton Rose said in a statement. "We want to support the research needed to make advances and the companies developing those innovative products."

The company plans to test the truck in question for around six months to determine the vehicle's long-term durability, battery capacity, and "technical integration." If the testing is successful, UPS says it "may" purchase additional vehicles for its fleet, though the company didn't offer any specific numbers.

