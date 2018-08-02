In brief: Industry-tracking firm the NPD Group has released a report showing the state of the video game industry during June, which includes the most popular titles and hardware. It was an especially good month for Nintendo; not only did the company have the best-selling game but also the best-selling console, and it wasn’t the Switch.

According to the report, the NES Classic Edition was June 2018’s highest unit-selling hardware platform. Nintendo launched the retro machine back in 2016, but the company underestimated demand, leading to mass shortages. After announcing the NES Classic would be discontinued, Nintendo promised to bring it back this year, which it did on June 29.

Despite relaunching so late in the month, the NES classic was still June’s best-selling console, marking the first time a Nintendo system has held the honor since NPD started tracking data in 1995. When it came to overall dollar sales, however, the $60 NES Classic was beaten to the top spot by Sony’s much more expensive PlayStation 4. The Xbox One also did well, with sales nearly doubling YoY, while Switch sales were also up, by over 50 percent.

Looking at the games market, it was another success for Nintendo thanks to Mario Tennis Aces, which topped the chart even without the inclusion of digital sales. The brilliant God of War was second, and despite being available for years, Grand Theft Auto V was still the third best-selling game in the US for the month. For the whole of 2018 so far, Far Cry 5 is the top-selling title.

Overall, the industry generated $1.08 billion in June, up 25 percent YoY. Hardware made up $350 million of that figure (up 52 percent), and accessories $353 million (up 38 percent). PC and console software was down 1 percent to $374 million. For the entirety of 2018, the total stands at $6.02 billion, up 17 percent from the same point in 2017.

The full list for June:

Top 20 Best-Selling Games On All Platforms

1. Mario Tennis Aces*

2. God of War

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. The Crew 2

5. Far Cry 5

6. Mario Kart 8*

7. Lego Incredibles

8. FIFA 18*

9. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

10. Detroit: Become Human

11. Super Mario Odyssey*

12. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*

13. Rainbow Six Siege

14. NBA 2K18

15. Call of Duty: WWII

16. MLB The Show 18

17. Assassin's Creed: Origins

18. Vampyr

19. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze*

20. State of Decay 2

Top 10 Xbox One Games

1.The Crew 2

2. Grand Theft Auto V

3. Far Cry 5

4. State of Decay 2

5. PUBG

6. FIFA 18

7. Rainbow Six Siege

8. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

9. Call of Duty: WWII

10. Lego Incredibles

Top 10 PS4 Games

1. God of War

2. Detroit: Become Human

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. FIFA 18

5. The Crew 2

6. MLB The Show 18

7. Far Cry 5

8. Vampyr

9. Lego Incredibles

10. Horizon Zero Dawn

Top 10 Nintendo Switch Games

(no digital sales)

1. Mario Tennis Aces

2. Mario Kart 8

3. Super Mario Odyssey

4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

5. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

6. Lego Incredibles

7. Splatoon 2

8. Crash Bandicoot: N Sane Trilogy

9. Kirby Star Allies

10. Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition

Top 10 3DS Games

(no digital sales)

1. Pokemon Ultra Sun

2. Pokemon Ultra Moon

3. Mario Kart 7

4. Super Smash Bros.

5. Super Mario 3D Land

6. Detective Pikachu

7. Minecraft

8. Mario Party: The Top 100

9. Super Mario Maker

10. The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds

2018 Year-to-Date Top 10 Games

1. Far Cry 5

2. God of War

3. Monster Hunter: World

4. Call of Duty: WWII

5. Dragon Ball: Fighterz

6. Grand Theft Auto V

7. Mario Kart 8*

8. NBA 2K18

9. MLB The Show 18

10 .Super Mario Odyssey*

12 Months Ending June 2018 Top 10 Games

1. Call of Duty: WWII

2. NBA 2K18

3. Destiny 2*

4. Madden NFL 18

5. Super Mario Odyssey*

6. Far Cry 5

7. Star Wars: Battlefront II*

8. Grand Theft Auto V

9. Assassin's Creed: Origins

10. God of War