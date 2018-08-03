Apple is known for its habit of "courageously" removing certain elements of its phones over the years. First, the company decided to controversially ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack with the release of the iPhone 7. Later, it removed the iPhone X's top bezel in favor of a "notch."

With a few exceptions, both of these decisions prompted the rest of the smartphone industry to follow Apple's lead. However, the company may be taking things a step too far with its 2018 iPhone, if recent rumors are to be believed.

MacRumors reported on Thursday that Apple may not bundle a lightning-to-headphone-jack adapter with its upcoming flagship smartphone.

The outlet claims the adapter's supplier, Cirrus Logic, has "confirmed" this information, though we haven't been able to verify it for ourselves. However, it wouldn't be the first time reports have surfaced suggesting this would be the case - Barclays analysts predicted this would happen in a research report acquired by MacRumors back in April.

If these rumors are true, consumers might be a bit upset. Removing the 3.5mm jack was bad enough for many users, but ditching the adapter as well may be particularly frustrating for Apple's customers.

However, it's worth noting that there's no real reason for Apple to stop selling the adapter as a standalone product. Currently, the device retails for $9 on Apple's website, but it can also be purchased through physical electronics stores like Best Buy, or online retailers like Amazon.