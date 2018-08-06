Bottom line: Do you want to feel safe from the threat of assassination but find riding in a tank uncomfortable? Then the Mercedes AMG G63 could be the luxurious SUV limousine of your dreams—for a very high price.

The 2018 INKAS Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, to give it its full name, comes with a B7 protection rating, upping the last model’s level. Whereas the previous limo’s B6 protection meant it could stop armor-piercing bullets, passengers weren’t safe if they were fired from high-velocity sniper rifles. The new model, however, has a CEN 1063 B7 rating, meaning it can withstand ammo from a 7.62mm hi-powered rifle and explosions from up to two DM51 hand grenades.

Featuring a 563 horsepower, 5.5-liter V8 gasoline engine, this all-wheel drive vehicle has a 96-liter fuel capacity. But the combination of security, power, and comfort comes at a steep cost: around $1.2 million.

Being bullet and grenade proof aren’t the only features of this fancy Mercedes. It also has run-flat tires, reinforced suspension and door hinges, ballistic glass, and a vehicle security system in the front cabin. It’s even equipped with infrared and thermal cameras that can capture any wannabe assassins outside the vehicle and upload the footage to a secure cloud server.

Being a limo, riders get to experience some incredible high-end features. There’s a 4K TV with Apple TV, voice-activated controls using Siri and Apple HomeKit Integration, a couple of massive speakers that can be customized, and a motorized bar that comes with a built-in cooler.

The two rear seats combine exotic leather and Alcantara suede. They're equipped with a massage option, naturally, and can recline fully. Along with the control panel, there’s a “daylight headliner” to simulate sunlight, which can "reduce fatigue and increase overall well-being.”

Few vehicles cost more than $1 million, but for any at-risk VIPs who want to travel in comfort and style, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG could be the perfect option.