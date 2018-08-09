Why it matters: The best people to seek advice from are those that have experience. Facebook's latest tool looks to do just that, facilitating mentorships between Group members that already share a common interest.

Facebook last year piloted a mentorship program designed to put people in touch with others that can help them achieve their goals. Today, that effort is coming to Facebook Groups.

Gabriel Cohen, product manager for mentorship, announced the expansion on Thursday. By bringing the program to groups, Cohen said, people in existing communities can easily connect and get one-on-one support using a guided program. Here’s how it’ll work.

Group admins will be responsible for initiating a mentorship program. During setup, they can select from a variety of template programs including skill development, career advancement or encouragement and support. Group members can sign up to be a mentor or mentee and are then paired by the group admin.

Once introduced, mentors and mentees can then work through the program’s steps, comment on posts in the group or communicate via Messenger. Pairs are encouraged to check in with each other on a weekly basis.

Cohen notes that mentorships are built with safety and privacy in mind. They’re restricted to people 18 years and older and all communications between a pair are only visible between the two. If you run into any issues, simply report them to Facebook as you would any other problem (or just block the offending user).