What just happened? The QuakeCon keynote address was packed with information and updates from Bethesda and id Software. Among the highlights were progress reports for the Wolfhunter and Murkmire expansion packs to The Elder Scrolls Online, Rage 2, and Doom Eternal. You can watch the entire keynote above, or if you prefer, we have all of the new trailers and gameplay footage below.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Wolfhunter was announced at E3 2018. Players will pit themselves against the Daedric Prince Hircine and his werewolves. It is planned to be the next major content pack in the TESO lineup, and as such, Bethesda has finally nailed down a release date. Wolfhunter will hit PCs first in just a few days on August 13. It will roll out later on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One August 28. Bethesda also treated us with a new gameplay trailer for it.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Murkmire, which was also announced during E3, is coming right along. The designers didn’t have too much new information about it other than a brief sneak peek. It still has no release date, but Bethesda said it would have more details in the coming months.

Developers from id Software had some great new gameplay footage for Rage 2 at QuakeCon. It appears that vehicular combat has been revamped. The game has plenty of new weapons and abilities as well. Rage 2 does not release for about another year (June 2019), but it looks like its almost ready. In fact, id had a playable version for QuakeCon goers to try at their booth.

The star of the show was Doom Eternal. The demon slayer has a new arsenal and bigger, badder demons to crush. Three extensive gameplay trailers showed off some of the gory action that player can expect. It looks really smooth and runs great. The developers said it is running on a brand new engine, which is capable of higher graphical fidelity at a steady 60fps.

A couple of new features have been added to the game. One is what they call the “destructible demon system.” Each baddie has stages of destruction. It’s a bit like the old Wolfenstein portrait that would get bloodier as you took damage, only this time it applies to the demons you are shredding, and it’s in high-resolution 3D.

Doom Eternal will also have a multiplayer component where you can play as a demon and invade other players’ campaigns. Designers were quick to add that the invasion aspect is a separate mode that can be turned off. So those that want the pure solo experience are not forced to fight human-controlled demons if they don’t want.

Everyone was waiting for the id devs to announce a release date at the end of the showcase but ended up disappointed. Amazon’s product page for Doom Eternal says it will release December 31, 2019, but as we well know, December 31 is a very common placeholder date. It could arrive before then and judging from the looks of the gameplay footage, it probably will.