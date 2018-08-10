The big picture: Capcom's Resident Evil 2-inspired Lexington typewriter-style Bluetooth-enabled wireless keyboard is absurd on all levels but for the sake of diehard collectors, I'm glad stuff like this is being made.

Most collector’s edition memorabilia, like the replica EndoArm from Terminator 2, the Big Daddy and Little Sister statue from BioShock or even the Pip-Boy from Fallout 4, aren’t really good for much more than sitting on a shelf and looking neat.

Capcom’s latest Resident Evil tie-in, however, is fully functional… very expensive, but fully functional.

What you’re looking at is a Lexington typewriter-style Bluetooth-enabled wireless keyboard for use with your computer or mobile device. It features Cherry MX Blue mechanical switches with six-key rollover (with USB connection) and has an integrated 1,000mAh battery that’s good for up to seven days of continuous operation.

Capcom says it’s made of aluminum alloy, adding that the return bar functions as the enter key and the paper knob can be used to adjust volume or scroll on a page.

Capcom’s Bluetooth keyboard is scheduled to launch on January 25, 2019. Pricing starts at ¥75,000 (around $678) for the keyboard by itself or a little over $900 if you want the Premium Edition bundle that also includes four ink ribbons (masking tape), a copy of Biohazard Re: 2, a statue of character Leon S. Kennedy and a couple of other extras.

It wouldn’t be my first choice for a keyboard, even if it were in the realm of reasonably affordable, but it’s neat nevertheless.