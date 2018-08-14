Something to look forward to: The battle royale genre is hot right now and it was only a matter of time before Call of Duty (and Battlefield) adopted the popular mode. Will it live up to expectations and be able to contend with top contenders like Fortnite and PUBG? We'll find out soon enough.

Call of Duty fans will get their first chance to try the series’ new Blackout game mode next month, Activision revealed on Tuesday.

Blackout, the name of the Black Ops 4’s highly anticipated battle royale mode, will launch in private beta on September 10 exclusively on the PlayStation 4. The new mode was announced earlier this year at a community reveal event. Beta participants will be able to try out Blackout’s solo, duo and quad matches although to gain access, you’ll first need to pre-order Black Ops 4.

Activision hasn’t announced when Xbox One and PC players will get to try Blackout although if the first beta was any indication, it’ll probably happen a week later (so around September 17). The first beta focused on traditional multiplayer modes and brought about some new changes such as the end of auto-regenerating health.

Developer Treyarch on Reddit said users that downloaded the game file for the first beta won’t have to re-download the full game again. That file will simply be updated next month.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on October 12. Controversially, Black Ops 4 will not feature a traditional campaign mode.