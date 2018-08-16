Something to look forward to: Diablo III, the fastest-selling PC game of all time (according to Blizzard, at least), is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch. With that milestone now marked off the to-do list, perhaps Blizzard can now focus all of its efforts on what's next for the Diablo franchise.

The rumors were true. Blizzard on Thursday announced that the Diablo III Eternal Collection will launch on the Nintendo Switch later this year.

The Eternal Collection is described by Blizzard as the definitive edition of its award-winning action RPG. It’ll include everything from the original Diablo III as well as the Reaper of Souls expansion and the Rise of the Necromancer pack. There are also platform-exclusive bonus items to be had like The Legend of Ganondorf cosmetic armor set inspired by the notorious villain from The Legend of Zelda series.

The game will support multiplayer mode with up to four players locally or online, we’re told.

Just last week, Blizzard community manager Brandy Camel teased on Twitter that multiple Diablo projects were in the works. At the time, she said Blizzard may have more information to share later this year.

While news of a Diablo III port for the Switch is exciting, fans are still waiting for a proper sequel. That’s likely still a ways out although with any luck, perhaps we’ll hear something about it at BlizzCon 2018 in November.

The game will be available at retail stores and digitally through the Nintendo eShop later this year (an exact launch date wasn’t provided). Blizzard said fans can get an early look at the Eternal Collection at the upcoming Gamescom and PAX West conventions later this month.