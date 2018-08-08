Forward-looking: Blizzard could also be working on a mobile version of Diablo or perhaps a remaster of one of the first two games although a Diablo III port to the Switch and a true sequel would arguably be higher priorities.

Blizzard Entertainment is working on multiple Diablo projects, the developer and publisher revealed on Wednesday.

The admission came as part of a short video posted on Twitter by community manager Brandy Camel. In it, she said some of the projects will take longer than others, adding that the company may have some things to share with fans later this year.

The teaser comes on the eve of QuakeCon and likely points to a reveal of some sort at BlizzCon 2018, Blizzard’s annual gaming convention. So, what exactly can we expect?

Camel didn’t let any cats out of the bag but according to multiple sources reporting earlier this year, Blizzard is looking to bring Diablo III to the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo’s newest gaming platform had one heck of a first year and it only makes sense for Blizzard to bring one of its biggest franchises to the system.

We learned in June that Blizzard was looking to hire nearly a dozen full-time employees to work on an unannounced Diablo project. The general consensus seem to be that this project is a sequel to Diablo III – not exactly a stretch of the imagination considering the last major game in the franchise launched more than six years ago.

BlizzCon 2018 kicks off on November 2 and runs through November 4 in Anaheim, California.