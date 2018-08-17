Why it matters: For lovers of all things Warhammer, Vermintide 2 has been one of the best PC games of the year. But five months after its launch, many players are likely getting tired of replaying the same levels at increasingly higher difficulties. Thankfully, the first DLC is arriving this month.

Vermintide developer Fatshark has announced that the Shadows over Bogenhafen DLC will arrive for the PC and Xbox One on August 28. An announcement teaser trailer has been released, though all it shows is the market town enveloped in fog as fireworks are set off in the background.

We do know that the main bad guy in the Bogenhafen DLC will be Grandfather Nurgle, who’s also known as Plague Lord Nurgle, Plague God, the Lord of Decay, or just Nurgle to his friends.

“We are kicking off the fall with more content to Vermintide 2”, said Martin Wahlund, Fatshark’s CEO. “[In the] last week of August, the players will be invited to Bogenhafen, a city where the Heroes will be tested like never before by Grandfather Nurgle's unpleasant attentions”

No word yet on a price, but we're likely to find out more at Gamescom.

Long-time fans of Warhammer might recognize the Shadows over Bogenhafen name from The Enemy Within series of FRPG books published in the late 80s.

Vermintide and its sequel, for those who don’t know, are Left 4 Dead-style co-op titles that let you join up with three friends or bots and fight your way through hoards of enemies. The second game improves on the original in every way and is one of our Best PC Games (you should be playing) picks.