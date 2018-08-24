Recap: Android Go is a tweaked version of Google's mobile operating system for low-end devices with 512MB to 1GB of RAM featuring a set of lightweight Google apps that use less memory and storage.

Samsung on Friday announced the Galaxy J2 Core, the South Korean tech giant’s first Android Go smartphone.

The Galaxy J2 Core features a 5.0-inch TFT LCD screen sporting a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels that’s powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 7570 quad-core SoC. The chip has 1GB of RAM to work with – right in the sweet spot for Android Go – and 8GB of local storage.

A rear-facing 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture lens and flash handles primary photo duties while a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter – also with f/2.2 aperture lens – tackles selfies and video calls. 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi comes standard, as does Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and USB 2.0 connectivity. A 2,600mAh battery is said to offer “all day” battery life although Samsung didn’t provide any specific figures. The phone will ship running Android Oreo (Go edition).

Junho Park, vice president of global product planning and mobile communications at Samsung Electronics, said the handset incorporates some of the key features available on high-end devices that are particularly appealing to first-time owners.

Samsung says the Galaxy J2 Core will initially be available in India and Malaysia starting August 24. Expansion into additional markets is planned, we’re told, but Sammy had nothing to share as of this writing. Pricing wasn’t mentioned although considering the standard Galaxy J2 sells for just north of $100 and has better specs, a sub-$100 price point wouldn’t be a shocker.