Recap: Samsung enters the lucrative holiday shopping season with two new gadgets on deck, the Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Watch. Samsung's third new product, the Bixby-powered Galaxy Home smart speaker, doesn't yet have a release date or a projected price point.

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9, is now available for purchase online and in retail stores across the US.

Samsung officially announced the Note 9 at an Unpacked media event earlier this month alongside the new Galaxy Watch and a Bixby-powered smart speaker. The category-defining smartphone offers storage options of 128GB and 512GB (with the ability to push total local storage to 1TB via microSD card slot), a redesigned S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity and the same rear camera array with dual-aperture lens that shipped on the Galaxy S9.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is offered in two colors – lavender purple with a matching S Pen and ocean blue with a yellow S Pen – and starts at $999.99. The 128GB version is available at most major wireless carriers as well as retail stores like Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Walmart and Target. Those eyeballing the capacious 512GB model, priced at $1,249.99, will need to head to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular or Samsung’s online store for purchase.

The Galaxy Watch, meanwhile, commands $329.99 for the 42mm Bluetooth version and $349.99 for the 46mm Bluetooth variant. A model with LTE connectivity is also available for $379.99 and $399.99 for the 42mm and 46mm models, respectively.