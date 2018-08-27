In brief: When Deus Ex: Mankind Divided—the highly anticipated sequel to the excellent Human Revolution—arrived in 2016, most agreed that it failed to live up to its predecessor, meaning that sales were disappointing. As such, Square Enix put the series on hiatus, but characters and items from the franchise are now available as part of a crossover event in mobile game Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.

From now up until September 5, Deus Ex protagonist Adam Jensen is available as a FF summon, as are neuroplastic surgeon Vaclav Koller, Sarif Industries’ head of the cyber-security Frank Pritchard, and bad guy Viktor Marchenko. Players can also raid a Mechanical Ogre in the Dimensional Vortex as part of the crossover and receive rewards via tests from Marchenko.

Several items from Deus Ex are also being made available in Brave Exvius, including an EMP Grenade, a lightning assault rifle, and a virus hack for increasing damage levels.

This isn’t the free-to-play iOS/Android game’s first crossover. It’s also seen characters from Nier Automata make an appearance, and in January last year, it was revealed that a digital representation of pop star Ariana Grande wearing the same latex bunny costume seen on the front of her Dangerous Woman album would feature in Brave Exvius.

The recent stratospheric rise of multiplayer games (Fortnite and PUBG) has once again brought questions over the future of solo experiences. Immersive sims similar to Deus Ex, such as Prey and Dishonored 2, haven’t sold as well as expected, leading to more people claiming that single-player titles are dead. However, the phenomenal success of God of War and the fact Square Enix said it was exploring possibilities for the next Deus Ex suggest otherwise.